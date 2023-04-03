Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Drops By 8.5%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BGH traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,315. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 367,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

