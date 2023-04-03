Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Decreases By 7.5%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Benson Hill Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BHIL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.19. 228,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $99.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 31.24% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,922 shares of company stock worth $85,701. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benson Hill by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

