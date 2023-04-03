Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Decreases By 8.3%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 69,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 983,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.87 and a beta of 0.44. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -506.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

