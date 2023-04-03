Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declines By 8.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 89,095 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 58,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CII traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 69,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

