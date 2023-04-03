Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Increases By 13.1%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Bombardier Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $54.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

