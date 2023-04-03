Short Interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expands By 9.5%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 976,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 155.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

