Short Interest in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Increases By 10.2%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.40. 643,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,922. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

