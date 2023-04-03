Short Interest in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Decreases By 10.0%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 443,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,424,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 483,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPUH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Compute Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

