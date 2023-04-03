Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Rises By 11.2%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,544,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. 654,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,276. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $14.50.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.
Further Reading
