Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Rises By 11.2%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,544,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. 654,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,276. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

