Short Interest in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Drops By 8.2%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTOS shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.66. 197,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

