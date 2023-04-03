Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Grows By 10.9%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Stories

