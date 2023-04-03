Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Increases By 10.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ETO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. 28,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,755. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
