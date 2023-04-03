Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Increases By 10.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. 28,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,755. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

