Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Expands By 10.0%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flame Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLME. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 261.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 131,044 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Flame Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. 25,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Flame Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.