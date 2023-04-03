Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Rises By 9.1%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

FOX Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $31.48. 88,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,719. FOX has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.