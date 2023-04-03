Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Rises By 9.1%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX
FOX Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $31.48. 88,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,719. FOX has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.
FOX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FOX (FOX)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.