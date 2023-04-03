Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Drops By 13.9%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Frontera Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 53,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,293. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in April 10, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

