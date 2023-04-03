Short Interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expands By 7.2%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 682,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.1 %

GIII stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,008. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.68. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

