Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Grows By 10.0%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,564. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

