Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Expands By 9.6%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 394,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 244,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $703.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in GeoPark by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $103,029,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in GeoPark by 21.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 103,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Stories

