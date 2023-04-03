Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Rises By 7.7%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE HESM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 106,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

