Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Rises By 7.7%

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESMGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE HESM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 106,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.