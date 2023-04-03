Short Interest in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expands By 9.8%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

