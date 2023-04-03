Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Drops By 9.6%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IR traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,428. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.