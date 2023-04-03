Short Interest in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Drops By 7.8%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 89,170 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.56. 1,299,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

