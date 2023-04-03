Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Grows By 9.8%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hershey Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $257.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

