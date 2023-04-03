Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Grows By 9.8%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Hershey Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $257.77.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.