SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $28.16

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $29.93. SM Energy shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 217,625 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

SM Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,813,000 after acquiring an additional 145,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

