SNS Financial Group LLC Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,650 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.