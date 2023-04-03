SNS Financial Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $92.16 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

