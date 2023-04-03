SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 39,820 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,640,000 after purchasing an additional 483,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,622,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,260,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

