SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $68.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

