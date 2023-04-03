Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $65.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SON. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.