Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.64.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

SO stock opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.