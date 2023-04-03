Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,201,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 13.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $74,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,239 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.0 %

LUV stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.88. 1,986,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

