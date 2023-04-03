Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SDE opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$8.92 and a one year high of C$16.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.44.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

