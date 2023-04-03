SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 10.1% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,594,000 after purchasing an additional 61,813 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

