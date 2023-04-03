SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984,919 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.57. 354,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,882. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

