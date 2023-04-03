SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,683,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,102. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $124.11.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

