Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $11.63

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $11.32. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 24,934 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 232.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

