Stargate Finance (STG) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $95.69 million and $22.29 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

