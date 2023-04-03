Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 46,101 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $126.22. 503,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

