Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,805 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.79. The company had a trading volume of 223,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,751. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

