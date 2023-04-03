Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.35. 891,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,928,736. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

