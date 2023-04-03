Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $39.49. 3,233,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,281,777. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

