Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,185. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

