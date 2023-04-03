Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,886 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ALL traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 356,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,196. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average of $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.