Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 75,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 299,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,052. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.