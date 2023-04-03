Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STEM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

Shares of STEM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.86. 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,600. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $905.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.19. Stem has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stem by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $33,350,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $9,926,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,804 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

