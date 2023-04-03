Stephens Inc. AR Buys 74,457 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 436,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 304,256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.81. 305,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

