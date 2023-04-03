Stephens Inc. AR Has $12.57 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,019,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,429,051. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

