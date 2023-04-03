Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,184 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $36,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.33. 823,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,365. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

