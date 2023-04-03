Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 13,479 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.33 on Monday, hitting $637.21. 610,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

