Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,799 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.45.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $460.52. 562,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,487. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $575.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 290.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

